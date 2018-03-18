Michael Conlan beats David Berna at Madison Square Garden

Michael Conlan, right, has now recorded five knockouts in his six professional fights

Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan took just four minutes to win his sixth pro fight, knocking down David Berna twice at New York's Madison Square Garden.

London 2012 bronze medallist Conlan, 26, floored Hungarian Berna with a ferocious left uppercut to the body late in the first round.

Then he dropped him again in the second with a shot to the top of the head.

Berna got up, but a further flurry of Conlan punches convinced referee Eddie Claudio to stop the contest.

"I knew this would happen," the Northern Irishman said. "He started committing, and I hit him and dropped him with a beautiful body shot in the first round. After that, I knew I was going to stop him.

"It is something really special to be fighting on St Paddy's Day. Now I want to do it in Ireland. We will sell out any stadium in Ireland."

Conlan started his career with four stoppage wins before being taken the distance by Argentina's Luis Fernando Molina in a six-round contest last December.