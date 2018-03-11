Mikey Garcia beats Sergey Lipinets for IBF light-welterweight title

American Mikey Garcia is unbeaten in 38 fights

Mikey Garcia won a fourth world title at a fourth different weight with a unanimous points victory over Russia's Sergey Lipinets in San Antonio, Texas.

Lipinets, 28, was knocked to the canvas for the first time in his career on the way to losing his IBF light-welterweight belt to American Garcia.

Garcia has won all 38 of his fights and added the light-welterweight title to belts won at 126, 130 and 135 pounds.

"It's a great feeling, it means a little chapter with my name," he said.

The 30-year-old is only the third fighter, alongside Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez, to win world titles at light-welterweight, lightweight, super-featherweight and featherweight.

"Getting to be mentioned with the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez is a huge accomplishment and a huge honour for me," Garcia said.

On the undercard, Kiryl Relikh of Belarus won the vacant WBA light-welterweight title with a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Cuban Rances Barthelemy.