Scott Quigg loses on points to unbeaten Oscar Valdez

Quigg (left) had only previously been beaten by Carl Frampton in 2016

England's Scott Quigg lost on a unanimous points decision by unbeaten Mexican Oscar Valdez in California.

The bout was meant to have been for the WBO featherweight title but Bury-born Quigg weighed in 2.8lbs overweight.

The judges in Carson scored the fight 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110, Valdez's 24th win, and only the second loss of Quigg's professional career.

"I'm gutted. It was a great fight and I was in it all the way along, but there are no excuses," said the 29-year-old.

Quigg was a world champion one weight division lower at super-bantamweight but moved up after defeat by Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in 2016.

This was to have been his first world title shot since the defeat, which forced him to have surgery on his jaw and prompted a move to Los Angeles to work with trainer Freddie Roach early in 2017.