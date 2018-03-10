James DeGale to fight Caleb Truax in Las Vegas re-match on 7 April

DeGale (right) was as short as 1-100 with some bookmakers for his first bout with Truax

Britain's James DeGale has a chance to regain his IBF world super-middleweight title with a re-match against American Caleb Truax in Las Vegas on 7 April.

DeGale suffered a shock points loss to 34-year-old Truax at London's Copper Box Arena in December.

"I am not going to make excuses for my poor performance, actions speak louder than words," the 32-year-old said.

"I am excited to be boxing in Vegas and on Showtime again. The real JD will be back on fight night!"

The 114-114 115-112 116-112 victory in London improved Truax's record to 29 wins from 34 fights.

It was only DeGale's second professional defeat, following the majority decision against George Groves for the British title in London in 2011.

The Briton has a fine record overseas, winning the IBF world title in May 2015 in Boston against Andre Dirrell, and making successful defences against Lucian Bute in Quebec City and Rogelio Medina in Washington before drawing against WBC champion Badou Jack in Brooklyn.

With his win over Dirrell, he became the first British boxer to win Olympic gold and a world title.