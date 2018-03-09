Oscar Valdez v Scott Quigg: Bury fighter vows to claim second world title

Quigg moved to the US to work with trainer Freddie Roach last year

Scott Quigg says he will make WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez "regret" picking him as a voluntary world title defence on Saturday.

Quigg, formerly world champion a weight division lower at super-bantamweight, is the underdog with bookmakers for the Los Angeles bout against the Mexican.

"Oscar has been billed as the next featherweight star," said Quigg, 29.

"To be fair he has not put a foot wrong so far, he's undefeated in 23 fights. I'm very confident I will do the job."

The Briton added: "He's someone that when Eddie Hearn got on the phone to me and the fight was offered, I told them to snatch their hands off.

"I respect Oscar, respect his team, they are good people and want to be the best. So you have to fight the best. I take my hat off as it's a voluntary defence and they didn't have to pick me.

"But on Saturday night I will make sure they regret picking me."

Valdez, 27, will be making the fourth defence of his title and he has shared sparring sessions with Quigg in the past.

Quigg had surgery on his jaw after the only defeat of his 37-fight career at the hands of Northern Irishman Carl Frampton in February 2016 and relocated to Los Angeles early in 2017 to work with trainer Freddie Roach.

Despite the Bury fighter training in the US, Saturday's fight at the StubHub Center - which will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK - will be his first in the country.

"It will be packed with Mexicans in there - I'll probably be booed but I plan on being cheered out," he added.

"This is my third camp out here and I don't have to travel home to fight. I don't feel like it is away from home."