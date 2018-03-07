Andrew Selby announces fight with Vincent Legrand for flyweight title

From the section

Selby's fight with Legrand will be his first professional bout to take place outside the UK

Welsh boxer Andrew Selby will fight France's Vincent Legrand for the vacant European flyweight title in April.

Selby announced the fight on social media, detailing it will take place in France on 28 April.

The 29-year-old brother of Lee Selby is unbeaten in his 10 professional bouts, his most recent by unanimous decision against Mexico's Maximino Flores.

His opponent, 26-year-old Legrand, has won all 26 of his professional bouts, 16 of which by knockout.

Selby previously represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.