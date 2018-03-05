Kell Brook puts light-middleweight division 'on notice' by beating Rabchenko

Kell Brook held the IBF welterweight title between 2014 and 2017

Kell Brook says he has put the light-middleweight division "on notice" after defeating Sergey Rabchenko in his first bout at the weight on Saturday.

The 31-year-old stopped the Belarusian in the second round at Sheffield Arena.

Brook was returning after losing his IBF welterweight title in May to Errol Spence Jr, who is open to a potential rematch at light-middleweight.

"You could see in my performance that I'm back," he said. "I'm putting the guys at the top level on notice."

WBC light-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has already said he would like to fight the Briton.

Brook sustained a fractured left eye socket in the bout with Rabchenko, but still improved his record to 37 wins and two defeats.

The Sheffield fighter was stopped in the fifth round by Gennady Golovkin when challenging for the world middleweight crown in September 2016, but says it remains his goal to "become a two-weight world champion".

"I know I can do it," he added. "I'd fight anyone, I've got nothing to prove in that respect as I've boxed GGG [Golovkin], Errol Spence Jr and won my IBF title in America.

"I'd like another test at 154lbs to settle into the weight and get another great performance, and then any belt out there I want it.

"I'm accurate and I can land on anyone's chin. There's levels in boxing but if I hit them world champions with those shots, I will find their chins."