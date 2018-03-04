Josh Taylor feels ready for world title tilt after win over Winston Campos

Josh Taylor is unbeaten in 12 fights, all won by stoppages

Josh Taylor believes he is ready now for a world title fight if his management team could set it up.

"If the opportunity came tomorrow, I'd grab it with both hands," he told BBC Scotland after his latest victory at Glasgow's Hydro on Saturday.

The unbeaten Scot notched up his 12th professional win as he defended his WBC silver super lightweight title against Winston Campos from Nicaragua.

"I'm in a great position and I'm enjoying every minute of it," he said.

Taylor's win came the same way as 11 of his previous bouts - with the referee stopping the fight.

This time, the knockout came 44 seconds into the third round - at the same venue where the 27-year-old won gold during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow almost four years ago.

"I'm not surprised by how far I've come," Taylor said. "Without sounding big-headed, I'm not surprised at that, but I'm surprised that how quickly it's come around.

"I thought, once I turned professional, it would be two, three, maybe four years before I was starting to get to maybe domestic level and then European level, but I didn't think I'd be at the level I'm at right now."

The Prestonpans boxer admits he is not too sure when his crack at a world title will come and he is happy to leave that up to his management team, led by former world champion Barry McGuigan.

The top contenders are all in action this month, but Taylor says he would "be happy to take on anyone".

His dream is a world title fight at home, on Edinburgh Castle esplanade, weather-permitting, but his manager says he would be happy to see Taylor travel to face any opponent.

"He will be a world champion," McGuigan said. "It's just a matter of time and it's a matter of us being able to get enough money to coax the champion over or even go over there.

"I'm not worried about that because he's such a good fighter, he can fight anywhere and still perform."

Taylor's next fight will be on 9 June, but McGuigan concedes that it is "probably too soon for a world title fight".

Not too soon in terms of Taylor's readiness but too soon in terms of organising such a bout.

"I'd be happy to put him in on 9 June, but some of the contenders for that fight are in action on the 17 March," McGuigan said. "There has to be procedure to go through.

"It's very difficult to actually say what makes somebody as good as that, but what you're looking for is a guy that can punch, a guy that's got a good heart, a good chin, who's got speed.

"You're looking for that extra little bit of something special that only the very few fighters have that allows you to compete at the highest level.

"He's just got it. He's got the full shebang. He's very special."