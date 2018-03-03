Josh Taylor defends WBC silver super-lightweight title against Winston Campos

Josh Taylor won light-welterweight gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Josh Taylor defended his WBC silver super-lightweight title as he stopped stand-in opponent Winston Campos in the third round in Glasgow.

Nicaraguan Campos, 25, was a late replacement for veteran Humberto Soto, who was injured while sparring.

Taylor, 27, has now taken his record to 12 wins from 12 professional bouts, with 11 knockouts.

Taylor's title defence took place at the Hydro - the same venue where he won Commonwealth Games gold four years ago.

Elsewhere on the card, Edinburgh's Jason Easton was taken to hospital after being stopped in the 11th round by Glenn Foot in their Commonwealth super-lightweight title bout.

Easton received oxygen afterwards and manager Barry McGuigan said he would probably spend "a couple of days in hospital" but was confident he'd be released after thorough checks.

'I'm knocking on the door of becoming a world champion'

Campos had won 30 of his 38 previous fights but had never fought outside of the Americas, and Taylor looked too strong from the outset.

Supported by a noisy and partisan crowd, the Scot came out firing in the first round, delivering blows to Campos' face and body and had him on the canvas as the opener came to an end.

His opponent was down again twice in the second round - the first time from two left hooks, the second from a barrage of blows delivered in emphatic style.

On both occasions Campos stood up, but only after the referee reached counts of eight and nine.

Taylor appeared too strong and clinical for his opponent and the referee stopped the fight 44 seconds into the third round after Campos hit the canvas once again.

"I was surprised at how sharp I was, but I found my rhythm, my pace and my range early on and I sussed him," Taylor said.

"I'm improving and learning every day, and I know I'm knocking on the door of becoming a world champion."