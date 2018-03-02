World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beat Italia Thunder

Bantamweight Peter McGrail completed the 5-0 whitewash in front of his home crowd at Liverpool's Echo Arena

British Lionhearts won 5-0 in their World Series Boxing tie against Italia Thunder in Liverpool.

Matches in the 12-team event, which features boxers from Europe, Asia and the Americas, consist of five bouts over five rounds.

Galal Yafai, Luke McCormack, Ben Whittaker, Radoslav Pantaleev and Peter McGrail all won their bouts.

The Lionhearts, who have now won two of their three matches, face Thunder again in Milan on 16 March in their next tie.