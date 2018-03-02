BBC Sport - Who's milking who? Deontay Wilder vs Eddie Hearn
Who's milking who? Wilder vs Hearn
- From the section Boxing
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn responds to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's claims that Britain's Anthony Joshua is a 'cash cow' being 'milked' by Hearn.
