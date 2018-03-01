Josh Taylor ready for 'harder fight' against Winston Campos

Taylor and Campos size each other up before Saturday's bout at the Hydro

Josh Taylor believes stand-in opponent Winston Campos is a "dangerous, harder fight" but remains sure he can take a step towards a future world title.

The Scot defends his WBC silver super lightweight belt at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday.

Campos, 25, from Nicaragua, is a late replacement for veteran Humberto Soto, who was injured while sparring.

"I'm going to have to concentrate but I'm fully confident and there has been no change in my mind-set," said Taylor.

"Every fight is one rung up the ladder towards my dream of becoming world champion.

"This is a harder fight than my original opponent. He comes to fight more, he's taller and it looks like he punches quite hard as well."

Campos is a southpaw, while Taylor, 27, had been training to face a right-hander in Soto, but the home fighter is not fazed.

"It just means we will be able to hit each other with more shots," he explained.

"I'll need to be a bit more switched on with my defence and head movement but I'll get more shots off. I think there will be a few fireworks."

Taylor, from Prestonpans, returns to the Hydro for the first time since winning Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

"The four years have flown in," he said. "It's brilliant to be back in front of a Glasgow crowd and I'm feeling really good."