Tyan Booth: Boxer suspended for comments about Scott Westgarth

Tyan Booth (left) last boxed in June 2017

*Warning. Some people may find content in this story offensive.

British super-middleweight Tyan Booth has had his boxing licence suspended following his comments on social media after the death of Scott Westgarth.

Westgarth died in hospital at the age of 31 after falling ill following his victory over fellow Englishman Dec Spelman in Doncaster on Saturday.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has suspended 34-year-old Booth with immediate effect.

Booth said on Twitter: "Some people would enjoy it if I got killed in a boxing ring like Scott Westgarth. Man down."

Booth said he was due to fight in two weeks but "has spent the past three months drinking cider and not training properly".

Referencing Gerald McClellan, who was left disabled with a severe brain injury suffered in a defeat by Nigel Benn in 1995, Booth added: "There's a good chance I'll end up in a wheelchair like Gerald McClellan, so tune in."

Booth has been inactive since June 2017, though his BBBofC suspension ends any plans he had to fight.

Booth's trainer Dominic Ingle said on social media: "The inappropriate comments tweeted recently by Tyan Booth will be dealt with by the Ingle Gym and BBBofC. He has been asked to remove them."

Meanwhile, brain injury charity Headway has called for the sport to be banned.

"There is simply no way to make boxing safe, and to allow more lives to be lost in this way is unacceptable and completely irresponsible," said the organisation's chief executive Peter McCabe.

Robert Smith, general secretary of the BBBofC, said on Monday: "I've spoken to the doctors and officials in charge and am satisfied with the procedures.

"It's a terrible thing that's happened. My condolences to all of his family."