George Groves: WBA super-middleweight champion has surgery

George Groves put on a support for his injured shoulder after the fight against Chris Eubank Jr

WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves has had surgery on his shoulder but hopes to fight in a delayed World Boxing Super Series final in July.

Groves, who defeated Chris Eubank Jr this month, said he was going for a "minor operation" on Monday morning.

He was in line to face fellow Briton Callum Smith, who beat Dutchman Nieky Holzken, in the final in June.

But the 29-year-old says he has applied to postpone the bout for a month to allow him to recover.

Groves retained his WBA title with a unanimous points win over Eubank Jr on 17 February, but was taken to hospital after the fight with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

He tweeted the news of his operation and said he was "hopeful" he would be granted an extension.

Smith, who beat Holzken in a unanimous points win in Germany on Saturday, went into the series as the favourite.

The winner of the tournament will earn a share of the $50m (£35.6m) prize pool and lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy.