George Groves: WBA super-middleweight champion has surgery
- From the section Boxing
WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves has had surgery on his shoulder but hopes to fight in a delayed World Boxing Super Series final in July.
Groves, who defeated Chris Eubank Jr this month, said he was going for a "minor operation" on Monday morning.
He was in line to face fellow Briton Callum Smith, who beat Dutchman Nieky Holzken, in the final in June.
But the 29-year-old says he has applied to postpone the bout for a month to allow him to recover.
Groves retained his WBA title with a unanimous points win over Eubank Jr on 17 February, but was taken to hospital after the fight with a suspected dislocated shoulder.
He tweeted the news of his operation and said he was "hopeful" he would be granted an extension.
Smith, who beat Holzken in a unanimous points win in Germany on Saturday, went into the series as the favourite.
The winner of the tournament will earn a share of the $50m (£35.6m) prize pool and lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy.