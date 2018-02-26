Scott Westgarth: British boxer dies after winning fight in Doncaster

Scott Westgarth was fighting in his 10th bout

British boxer Scott Westgarth has died in hospital after falling ill following a light-heavyweight fight in Doncaster on Saturday.

The 31-year-old won the eliminator bout on points against Dec Spelman.

He appeared to be in pain during post-fight interviews and was then taken to hospital after falling ill backstage.

The rest of the show, headlined by Curtis Woodhouse who was due to fight in a Commonwealth light-welterweight title eliminator, was cancelled.

Westgarth, who was the underdog going into Saturday's bout, was chasing an English title fight.

His previous record was six wins, two losses and a draw.

Promoter Stefy Bull broke the news on social media

The news was announced by Westgarth's promoter for the weekend fight, Stefy Bull, who said the boxer was "a young man doing a job he loves".

Westgarth's opponent on the night, Spelman, also paid his tribute.