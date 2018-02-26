Scott Westgarth: British boxer dies after winning fight in Doncaster
-
- From the section Boxing
British boxer Scott Westgarth has died in hospital after falling ill following a light-heavyweight fight in Doncaster on Saturday.
The 31-year-old won the eliminator bout on points against Dec Spelman.
He appeared to be in pain during post-fight interviews and was then taken to hospital after falling ill backstage.
The rest of the show, headlined by Curtis Woodhouse who was due to fight in a Commonwealth light-welterweight title eliminator, was cancelled.
Westgarth, who was the underdog going into Saturday's bout, was chasing an English title fight.
His previous record was six wins, two losses and a draw.
The news was announced by Westgarth's promoter for the weekend fight, Stefy Bull, who said the boxer was "a young man doing a job he loves".
Westgarth's opponent on the night, Spelman, also paid his tribute.