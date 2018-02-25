Natasha Jonas taken the distance but wins fifth successive professional fight

Natasha Jonas could face Katie Taylor later this year

British Olympian Natasha Jonas is set for her first title fight in the spring, after being taken the distance for the first time as a professional.

The London 2012 Olympian beat Karina Kopinska 60-54 in Manchester to extend her record to five wins from five.

Poland's Kopinska was Irish boxer Katie Taylor's opponent in her professional debut in November 2016.

Jonas is now set to fight on the undercard of Amir Khan's bout against Phil lo Greco in Liverpool in April.

The Liverpudlian, who had knocked out her opponent in her previous four professional fights, was made to work hard by Kopinska, but always had the upper hand.