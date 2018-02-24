Anthony Yarde: Briton retains titles by beating Tony Averlant in London

Anthony Yarde was taken to the seventh round for the first time in his career.

Anthony Yarde retained his WBO European and intercontinental light-heavyweight titles by beating Tony Averlant.

Yarde, 26, was in control from the start, and Averlant was retired by his corner at the end of the seventh round at London's York Hall.

Yarde, unbeaten in his 15 fights, sent Averlant to the canvas with a body shot in round six which did the damage.

"We're looking at the belts like they're meat and we all want a feast," Yarde said.