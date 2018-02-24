Josh Taylor to defend title against Winston Campos after injury to Humberto Soto

Josh Taylor (left) stopped Miguel Vasquez in the first defence of his lightweight title in November

Josh Taylor will now defend his WBC silver super lightweight title against Winston Campos, after Humberto Soto was forced to withdraw through injury.

Taylor, 27, had been due to face the 37-year-old at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 3 March.

However, after the Mexican suffered a cut in sparring, 25-year-old southpaw Campos will now step in.

"I would like to thank my team for finding a quality opponent at such short notice," said Taylor.

Posting on Twitter, the undefeated Prestonpans fighter said: "Unfortunately my opponent for next Saturday has received a cut over his eye in sparring and had to receive stitches, which lead to him having to pull out the fight.

"Next Saturday is going to be a great night for Scottish boxing and I'm looking forward to putting on a career best performance."

Campos, from Nicaragua, has won 30 of his 38 fights, and won the vacant WBA Fedecaribe super lightweight title in December, but has never fought outside of America.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Taylor is fighting for the first time since stopping Miguel Vasquez in November.

Taylor is managed by former world champion Barry McGuigan, who has high hopes for the undefeated Scot.

"This kid is a sensational fighter and we've got to give him fights that will motivate and enliven him and this one will certainly do that," said McGuigan.

"I will be very disappointed if Josh Taylor is not fighting for a world title before the end of 2018. In two or three fights he'll be fighting for a world title."