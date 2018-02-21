BBC Sport - 'I love you, but I'm still going to punch you'

  • From the section Boxing

Tony Bellew tells David Haye he "loves" him in the news conference for their heavyweight boxing match.

Their postponed rematch will take place on Saturday, 5 May in London.

READ MORE:Bellew targets cruiserweight titles

