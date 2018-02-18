Katie Taylor to fight Victoria Bustos in New York unification bout

WBA champion Katie Taylor has won all eight of her professional fights

Katie Taylor will get her chance to unify the lightweight division when she fights IBF champion Victoria Bustos in New York on 28 April.

The Irishwoman, 31, will make the second defence of her WBA title on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs' fight against Poland's Maciej Sulecki.

Argentine Bustos, 29, has made six successful defences of the IBF belt she won in 2013.

"Becoming unified champion is very important to me," said Taylor.

She beat Anahi Sanchez in October to become WBA champion, then overcame Jessica McCaskill in her first title defence two months later.

"Last year was great but I'm not really one for looking back and it's all about the next challenge," added the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

"I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the lightweight division.

"Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women's boxing so I'm expecting a very tough fight. I've been back in training camp in Connecticut since the beginning of the month so the hard work has started and I'm excited to have the chance to win another world title.

"I got a great reception when I fought there last year so I'm really looking forward to boxing there again. It's a unification fight and the Barclays Center is a fitting venue for a big fight like that."