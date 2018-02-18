Joe Ham: Glasgow fighter says he has benefited from training with Ricky Burns

Joe Ham has been sparring before his next fight, against Norbert Eszenyi at Glasgow's Hydro

Glasgow super-bantamweight Joe Ham says sparring with former world champion Ricky Burns has improved him as a boxer.

Ham facies Hungarian Norbert Eszenyi on 3 March on the undercard of Josh Taylor's bout with Humberto Soto.

The 26-year-old is then set to face Tyrone McCullagh in a British title eliminator before the end of June.

"It's not every day you get to spar with a three-weight world champion," Ham told BBC Scotland.

"He didn't have to take time out of his day to spar with me. I sparred with him on Monday and Tuesday, then sparred with someone else - and the difference between the two, learning how to deal with his strengths as a world champion and then putting that in [against] someone else, will stand me in good stead."

Ham telling his social media followers about his new sparring partner

Ham, a two-time British amateur champion, turned professional in 2014, after his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

A contemporary of Taylor's, he wants to reach the same status as the super-lightweight from Prestonpans, but he is also inspired by Burns' career, which saw the Scot crowned WBO super-featherweight, WBO lightweight and WBA super-lightweight world champion between 2010 and 2017.

"He's changed the game; it's not every day you get a three-weight world champion," Ham said.

"He doesn't get the recognition for it, but he will when he's stopped boxing. People will realise what he's done and how hard that was to do.

"I went from fighting in the Thistle Hotel to fighting at the Hydro and Manchester Arena because of him. It gave me an eye-opener for where I want to go. Where he is just now, hopefully I can get a shot at that one day."

Joe Ham defeated Scott McCormack at the Hydro in April 2017

Ham, who is trained by his father, Joe snr, has watched video footage of Eszenyi, 22, but knows that he will have to think on his feet when they meet in the ring.

"I travelled the world for nine, 10 years for Scotland as an amateur, and when you turned up for those tournaments, you don't know anybody," he added.

"The first round is your scouting mission. The first 30 seconds, you know what it's going to be like. You go in blind and I've done it my whole career.

"I've trained hard, so I'm confident of getting the win, but I want to put on a show. To fight for a bigger title later this year, I want to have a good performance that stands me in good stead for moving forward."