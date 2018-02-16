World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts thrash Croatia 5-0 in Gateshead

Pat McCormack
Pat McCormack competed for Great Britain in the light-welterweight category at the 2016 Olympics

The British Lionhearts thrashed the Croatian Knights 5-0 in their World Boxing Series match in Gateshead.

Matches in the 12-team event, which features boxers from Europe, Asia and the Americas, consist of five bouts over five rounds.

Kiaran MacDonald, Calum French, Pat McCormack, Joseph Ward and Patrick Mailata saw the Lionhearts to their first win of the season.

The Lionhearts move second in Group B behind France, who beat Italy 3-2.

Britain's next contest is against Italy at Liverpool's Echo Arena on Friday, 2 March.

