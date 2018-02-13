BBC Sport - Chris Eubank Jr: George Groves fight will help me come out of my father's shadow
Eubank Jr wants to come out of father's 'shadow'
- From the section Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr says Saturday's fight with George Groves in Manchester will "separate" him from his father - a former two-weight world champion - and allow him to "come out of his shadow".
