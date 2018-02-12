BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Meet the Welsh boxers going to the Gold Coast

Welsh boxers going to the Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Boxing

BBC Sport Wales profiles the seven boxers selected by Team Wales for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

2014 bronze medallist Lauren Price, 23, returns, while 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games champion Sammy Lee will make his senior debut.

And 21-year-old Rosie Eccles from Chepstow makes the team five years after starting the sport.

Lynsey Holdaway, Mickey McDonagh, Kyran Jones and Billy Edwards make up the rest of Wales' 2018 squad.

Top videos

Video

Welsh boxers going to the Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

‘Exquisite’ routines seal figure skating gold for Canada

Video

Newcastle players gave everything - Shearer

Video

'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson takes gold

Video

'Confident' Anderson retains Olympic slopestyle title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired