BBC Sport Wales profiles the seven boxers selected by Team Wales for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

2014 bronze medallist Lauren Price, 23, returns, while 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games champion Sammy Lee will make his senior debut.

And 21-year-old Rosie Eccles from Chepstow makes the team five years after starting the sport.

Lynsey Holdaway, Mickey McDonagh, Kyran Jones and Billy Edwards make up the rest of Wales' 2018 squad.