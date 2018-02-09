Roy Jones Jr retires but leaves door ajar for Anderson Silva bout

Roy Jones Jr had a record of 66 wins and nine defeats in his career

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr has retired after ending his 29-year career with a victory.

The 49-year-old scored a unanimous points win over cruiserweight Scott Sigmon in his hometown of Pensacola in Florida on Thursday.

Jones Jr said only a bout with suspended UFC fighter Anderson Silva could bring him out of retirement.

He said: "That's the only other fight Roy Jones will return to the ring for. Other than that, chapter's closed."

Jones Jr claimed world titles at middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight, and heavyweight during his career.

His first professional fight was in May 1989 at the same Civic Center venue in Pensacola where his career closed against Sigmon.

In compiling a record of 66 wins and nine defeats, he beat stellar names such as Bernard Hopkins and James Toney. He lost to Joe Calzaghe at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2008 in what was the Briton's final fight of an unbeaten 15-year career.

In defeating John Ruiz at heavyweight to land the WBA world title in 2003, Jones Jr became the only man in history to land a world title in the top division having started a career at light-middleweight.