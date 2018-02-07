Tyson & Hughie Fury: Ukad spent £577,000 on legal fees

Fury has not fought since November 2015

UK Anti-Doping spent almost £600,000 on legal fees in the case involving former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and cousin Hughie.

Last year Tyson Fury, 29, accepted a backdated two-year ban from Ukad, ending a lengthy legal battle.

He tested positive for banned steroid nandrolone in February 2015, but blamed it on eating uncastrated wild boar.

Ukad, which has an annual budget of about £8m, said it spent £577,717 on legal fees.

The money was paid to solicitors for "advice" and representation when Fury and Hughie, who also tested positive, appeared before a National Anti-Doping Panel tribunal.

In November 2017 Ukad said it feared it could be made bankrupt if Tyson Fury took legal action.

However, it said the threat of a potential lawsuit against loss of earnings did not play any role in the decision to allow Fury to resume his career.

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles in November 2015.

He is set to return this summer after his boxing licence was reinstated by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Ukad charged the Fury for a doping offence on 24 June 2016, the day he postponed a rematch with Klitschko because of an ankle injury.

Later that year, Fury postponed a rescheduled bout with Klitschko and said he had been taking cocaine to help battle depression.

The BBBofC suspended his licence to compete, a move it lifted in January 2017.