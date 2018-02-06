Muhammad Ali: British boxer banned for two years after positive test

Muhammad Ali fought at the Rio Olympics, losing to Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol

British Olympic boxer Muhammad Ali has been banned for two years after failing a drugs test.

The 21-year-old tested positive for the anabolic steroid Trenbolone during the World Series of Boxing in Morocco in April last year.

Ali was provisionally suspended in October and has reached a "settlement agreement" with the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

A flyweight, Ali lost in the first round of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Trenbolone, which supports muscle growth, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Ali believes the length of his ban is "extreme" and told BBC sports editor Dan Roan it "couldn't have been any worse".

He added: "All they caught me with was two nanograms. I can't explain it.

"I was trying to make 52kg and I wouldn't want to put muscle on. I was literally trying to cut weight. It doesn't make sense."

Ali, a silver medallist at the 2016 European Championships, added: "I didn't leave my bedroom for five months. I was so depressed, but it is what it is. I've just got to do my time and move on.

"I thought it would be a six-month suspension or something."

He is now targeting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"It 100% makes me more hungry - I want it more than ever now - not 1% of me thought this would ever happen to me, " he said.

"There's going to be people saying this and that. I don't want anyone thinking I'm a bad guy. "