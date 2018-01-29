Gennady Golovkin v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Rematch set for 5 May

Both Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez celebrated at the end of their first bout in September

Gennady Golovkin will face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a world middleweight title rematch on 5 May.

The first fight in Las Vegas ended in a controversial draw in September, with a location for the second bout yet to be confirmed.

Kazakh Golovkin, 35, will again put his WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line against Mexican Alvarez, 27.

"This is the fight the world wants," said Golovkin, who is unbeaten in 38 fights.

A closely fought first bout saw one judge score it 118-110 for Alvarez, another 115-113 for Golovkin and the third a 114-114 draw, with Golovkin calling the result "bad for the sport".

"I didn't agree with some of the judges' decisions in the first fight," Golovkin added on Monday.

"This time there will be no doubt - I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world."

Alvarez's record stands at 49 wins (34 KO), two draws and one defeat from 52 fights.

"I'm delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history," he said.

"This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best.

"This time, Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges because I'm coming to knock him out."