Amir Khan to fight Phil Lo Greco in first bout for almost two years

Media playback is not supported on this device Amir Khan - It's time to shine again

Britain's Amir Khan will fight Canadian Phil Lo Greco at the Liverpool Echo Arena on 21 April, his first bout for almost two years.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 31, was knocked out by Saul Alvarez in a WBC middleweight title bout in May 2016.

"He will be coming with everything to win this fight and I'm not going to give him an inch," said Khan. "He's an aggressive fighter who is always looking to press the fight and come forward."

More to follow.