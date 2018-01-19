BBC Sport - Kell Brook 'needs' to fight Amir Khan before retirement

Brook 'needs' to fight Khan before retirement

  • From the section Boxing

Former IBF world welterweight champion Kell Brook says he "needs" to fight Amir Khan before he hangs up his gloves.

Brook and Khan's promoter Eddie Hearn says they are working towards that fight later in 2018.



  
