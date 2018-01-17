BBC Sport - Carl Frampton preparing for "must-win fight" with Nonito Donaire

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he "needs to win and needs to win with style" when he takes on Filipino former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena on 21 April.

The Northern Ireland featherweight describes his comeback victory over Horacio Garcia in November as "a decent performance" but adds that it "may take the performance of my career" to defeat 35-year-old Donaire.

Frampton hopes that a win over Donaire will pave the way for a world title shot against the winner of the contest between IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and Josh Warrington at Windsor Park in the summer.

