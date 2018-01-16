BBC Sport - Joseph Parker: I don't see Anthony Joshua as a drugs cheat
Steroids comments were silly - Parker
WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker tells the BBC's boxing correspondent Mike Costello that his comments about Anthony Joshua using steroids were "silly throwaway lines that don't mean anything". "I don't see him as a drugs cheat," added Parker.
