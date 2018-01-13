Scott Quigg v Oscar Valdez: Eddie Hearn says WBO featherweight title bout is on

Quigg has won all three of his fights at featherweight since moving up

Scott Quigg is to fight undefeated Mexican Oscar Valdez for the WBO world featherweight title, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Quigg, 29, moved up to the 126lbs featherweight class after losing his WBA super-bantamweight world title to Belfast's Carl Frampton in 2016.

The Bury fighter will meet 27-year-old Valdez - who has 23 wins - in Los Angeles on 10 March.

"It's official! What a fight this is," tweeted Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn.

Quigg had surgery on his jaw after the only defeat of his 37-fight career at the hands of Frampton and relocated to Los Angeles early in 2017 to work with trainer Freddie Roach.

He has won all three of his fights at featherweight since moving up a weight division.

Valdez, who has recorded 19 knockout victories, has defended his WBO title twice since beating Hiroshige Osawa to land the belt in November 2016.