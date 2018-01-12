World Boxing Super Series: Callum Smith v Jurgen Brahmer set for Germany

Smith (right) has won all his 23 professional fights, with 17 victories inside the distance

Callum Smith's World Boxing Super Series semi-final against Jurgen Brahmer will take place on Saturday 24 February in Nuremberg, Germany.

The winner of this bout will face either George Groves or Chris Eubank Jr in the super-middleweight event final.

Liverpool-based Smith, 27, is unbeaten in his 23 professional contests, with 22 victories coming in Great Britain and the other win in the United States.

German Brahmer, 39, has won 49 of his 52 bouts since turning professional.

He is a former WBA world champion at light-heavyweight but dropped down a weight class to super-middleweight after losing his belt when he suffered an elbow injury against Wales' Nathan Cleverley in October 2016.

Both fighters won their quarter-finals on points, with Brahmer beating American Rob Brant in October, while Smith saw off Sweden's Erik Skoglund in September.

The Smith-Brahmer bout will come a week after Groves and Eubank Jr fight in their semi-final - with Groves' WBA world title also on the line - in Manchester on 17 February, with the Super Series final to take place in May.

The winner of the tournament will collect the Muhammad Ali Trophy.