BBC Sport - Bilal Fawaz: The English champion boxer without a country
The English champion without a country
- From the section Boxing
The UK plan to deport him. Nigeria does not want him. BBC Sport meets Bilal Fawaz, a talented amateur boxer who's fought for England but has been seeking asylum in the UK for the past 11 years.
