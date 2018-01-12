BBC Sport - Bilal Fawaz: The English champion boxer without a country

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing

The UK plan to deport him. Nigeria does not want him. BBC Sport meets Bilal Fawaz, a talented amateur boxer who's fought for England but has been seeking asylum in the UK for the past 11 years.

Top videos

Video

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

How 'Zanka Claus' Jorgensen rewarded loyal fans

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Saints' Brees tore Panthers apart

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired