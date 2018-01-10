BBC Sport - Amir Khan says 'it's time to shine again' in boxing ring
It's time to shine again - Khan
- From the section Boxing
Boxer Amir Khan, who will fight for the first time in almost two years in April, says "it's time to shine again in the ring".
Read more: Amir Khan to fight at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 21 April
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired