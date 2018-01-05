Carl Frampton to fight Nonito Donaire at SSE Arena on 21 April

Carl Frampton earned a points win over Horacio Garcia after 10 months out of the ring

Carl Frampton will fight former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast on 21 April.

Promoter Frank Warren had originally indicated that the fight would take place on 7 April but the Belfast venue has confirmed the later date.

The 35-year-old Filipino is expected to provide tough opposition for Frampton, having held seven world titles in a career that has lasted 17 years.

Featherweight Frampton won on points in his comeback fight with Horacio Garcia.

The Northern Irishman saw off the Mexican on 18 November after being out of the ring for 10 months.

Frampton, 30, hopes to challenge for a world belt at Windsor Park next summer.

The former two-weight world champion lost his WBA world title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the end of January.

Frampton then split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions management company in the summer.

With IBF featherweight Lee Selby poised to defend his title against Josh Warrington, another victory would provide Frampton with the perfect platform to put himself in the mix for a title shot against the winner of that contest.