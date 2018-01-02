Scott Quigg v Oscar Valdez: Eddie Hearn says WBO featherweight title bout is close

Quigg started working with trainer Freddie Roach in 2017

Scott Quigg is "close" to securing a chance to challenge WBO world featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Quigg, 29, held the WBA super-bantamweight world title before defeat by Carl Frampton in 2016 and then moved up to the 126lbs featherweight class.

The Bury fighter has three wins since and now looks set to face Mexico's Valdez, who has 23 wins from 23 fights.

"Hopefully we get it over the line - an unbelievable fight," said Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing boss added: "We are close to finalising a deal."

Quigg had surgery on his jaw after the only defeat of his 37-fight career at the hands of Frampton and relocated to Los Angeles early in 2017 to work with trainer Freddie Roach.

Valdez, 27, has 19 knockouts from his 23 wins and has defended his WBO title twice since beating Hiroshige Osawa to land the belt in November 2016.