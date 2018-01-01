BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: What does the world heavyweight champion want in 2018?
What does Anthony Joshua want in 2018?
- From the section Boxing
WBA, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua tells BBC Sport his aims for 2018.
READ MORE: Joshua and Parker reach proceeds deal
READ MORE: Boxing's 2017 review - The Costello & Bunce awards
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired