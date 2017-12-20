BBC Sport - How does Anthony Joshua spend Christmas?
How does Anthony Joshua spend Christmas?
- From the section Boxing
WBA and IBF heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua tells BBC Sport how important the festive period is to him and his family.
READ MORE: Joshua targets Parker in March or April
LISTEN HERE: 5 Live Boxing Podcast with Costello & Bunce
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired