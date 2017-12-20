BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Anthony Joshua & Wladimir Klitschko face off before fight

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing

On day 20 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face off before Saturday's heavyweight boxing showdown.

Listen live to Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko on BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday, 29 April from 21:00 BST, and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

WATCH MORE: Klitschko records Joshua fight prediction on USB

Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017

Video

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Advent calendar: Hull win Challenge Cup final

Video

Advent calendar: Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row

Video

Advent calendar: Federer makes history

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final

Video

Advent calendar: McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

Video

Advent calendar: 'Thank you for listening!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Advent calendar: Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Advent calendar: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Video

Advent calendar: This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

Advent calendar: Fans vie for Sock souvenir

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Advent calendar: When Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Video

Advent calendar: Super Bowl history

Video

Advent calendar: It's gold for GB

Video

Advent Calendar: Nigel Owens' best bits

Video

Advent calendar: Shapovalov hits ball into umpire's face

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s
Skills circuit at the FootieBugs Solihull Camp

FootieBugs Solihull Christmas Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired