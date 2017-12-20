On day 20 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face off before Saturday's heavyweight boxing showdown.

Listen live to Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko on BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday, 29 April from 21:00 BST, and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

WATCH MORE: Klitschko records Joshua fight prediction on USB