Wladimir Klitschko sells robe containing Anthony Joshua fight prediction for £160,000

Wladimir Klitschko suffered the fifth defeat of his career when he was stopped by Anthony Joshua at Wembley

Wladimir Klitschko has sold the robe containing a USB stick with his fight prediction before his defeat by Anthony Joshua in April for £160,000.

Klitschko, 41, wore the robe before his final professional fight at Wembley.

It had a USB stick sewn into it that contained his prediction of how the bout would unfold, saying the only person who would ever hear that prediction would be the buyer.

The Ukrainian was stopped in the 11th round of the heavyweight bout.

He has since retired from the sport.

The money raised from the robe sale at The Charge II boxing fund-raiser at London's Royal Horticultural Society Halls on Wednesday will go to projects supported by the Klitschko Foundation.