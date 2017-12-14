BBC Sport - 'I want to unify the division' - world champion Katie Taylor

I want to unify the division - Taylor

  • From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor says she plans to unify the women's lightweight division to secure all the belts after successfully defending her WBA world title with a unanimous points victory over Jessica McCaskill.

The 31-year-old said she had to "box clever" to defeat the American in London.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn indicates that he would like the Irish woman's next fight to be a unification contest in April 2018 in Dublin.

READ MORE: Taylor beats McCaskill to defend WBA world lightweight title

