BBC Sport - Katie Taylor prepares to defend against Jessica McCaskill

Taylor prepares to defend against McCaskill

  • From the section Boxing

Ireland's Katie Taylor aims to make a successful first defence of her WBA world lightweight title on Wednesday.

Taylor, 31, tops the bill at York Hall in London against American Jessica McCaskill after beating Anahi Sanchez to land the WBA belt in October.

Top videos

Video

Taylor prepares to defend against McCaskill

  • From the section Boxing
Video

England have 'good chance' of turning Ashes around - Finn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars? Part 2

Video

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

Video

England behave like students - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kay scores 'goal of his life' for Port Vale

Video

Powell's hopes for new WSL 1 club Brighton

Video

Can the Eagles win without Wentz?

Video

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Video

Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Video

Advent calendar: Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired