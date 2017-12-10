Michael Conlan: Belfast fighter secures points win over Luis Fernando Molina

Michael Conlan had stopped all four of his previous opponents

Michael Conlan made it five wins in five professional bouts when he beat Luis Fernando Molina on points in New York on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old featherweight had won his previous four fights by knockout but his Argentine opponent had never been stopped in his 11 career contests.

The Northern Irishman was declared a unanimous 60-54 winner on all cards.

The fight at Madison Square Garden was the main support to Vasyl Lomachenko's win over Guillermo Rigondeaux.

"I am happy enough and it was good to get the rounds because I want to move up to eight rounds next time," said 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Conlan, from Belfast.

"I thought it was a nice, clean performance and I didn't really take any shots.

"It was probably more like my style of fighting, on the back foot and slick boxing. I am happy enough and looking forward to the next one."

Conlan, world amateur champion at bantamweight in 2015, is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's weekend in 2018.