James DeGale v Caleb Truax: American wins IBF super-middleweight title

James DeGale lost his IBF world super-middleweight title after a shock defeat by American Caleb Truax at London's Copper Box Arena.

The Briton was as short as 1-100 with some bookmakers as he returned to the ring for the first time since January.

But Truax offered constant pressure and rocked DeGale in the fifth as a stiff right drew gasps in the venue.

DeGale, timid for large parts, rallied late on but Truax took the title 114-114 115-112 116-112 on the cards.

Truax sank to his knees on the bell and was convinced he had landed arguably the biggest shock the sport has seen this year.

While DeGale had questions to answer following shoulder surgery in July and having suffered ear and dental damage in drawing with Badou Jack in January, he was expected to shine against the 34-year-old, who was contesting a world title for the second time.

The Minnesota fighter achieved his goal in the sport of paying off his student debt with this bout but he will leave the UK with so much more thanks to a game fighting style which unsettled DeGale from the second round onwards.

DeGale, 31, found himself backed to the ropes consistently and while there were flurries of good work, Truax's solid straight shot rocked his head in the third and a left hook landed crisply in the fourth.

But it was the fifth where trouble really arose for the champion. He was bloodied and Truax delivered variety with good body work, a clean uppercut and later ramrod right.

BBC Radio 5 live's ringside pundit Adam Booth pointed to DeGale showing "immense signs of distress" as he offered little in return.

Earlier in the year, DeGale told BBC Sport he did not want too many more battles like he shared with Jack in January. But he had no choice but to dig in and take punishment as this slipped away from him.

Two counter lefts in the seventh gave DeGale hope he had stemmed the flow but the challenger still walked his man down, digging a right hook into the left abdomen in the eighth.

A good body shot from the 2008 Olympic champion briefly threatened to save him in the 10th but Truax was not to be denied as he dished up DeGale's first career defeat.

Big money bouts with WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves, or other stellar names at the weight such as Callum Smith or Chris Eubank Jr will have to wait after a defeat which will shock boxing.

More to follow.