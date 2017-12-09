Erik Skoglund: Swedish boxer has brain surgery and is in a coma

Erik Skoglund's only defeat was against Callum Smith (left) in September

Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund is in a "serious yet stable condition" after having surgery for a bleed on the brain, his promoters have said.

The 26-year-old is in a medically induced coma and Sauerland Promotion said: "The next three to four days are critical for his recovery."

Skoglund, who has won 26 of his 27 fights, was taken to hospital on Friday after feeling ill following a training session in his hometown of Nykoping.

His last fight was on 16 September.

That was a defeat by Britain's Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final in Liverpool, his only loss to date.

He was due to fight Rocky Fielding on the now postponed Tony Bellew-David Haye undercard.

"Doctors are pleased with the results and Erik remains in a serious yet stable condition," Sauerland said.

Fellow boxers pay tribute

Britain's WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves‏ on Twitter:"So sad and deeply concerning to hear the news Erik Skoglund has fallen ill and is in a medically induced coma. He is such a nice guy, thoughts are with his family and team."

Britain's super-middleweight Callum Smith on Twitter: "Thoughts and prayers are with Erik Skoglund and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli on Twitter‏:"Gutted to hear the news regarding Erik Skoglund, hope he makes a full recovery. Don't think a lot of people realise the risk that fighters take when we step into that ring."