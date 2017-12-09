Erik Skoglund: Swedish boxer has brain surgery and is in a coma

  • From the section Boxing
Erik Skoglund
Erik Skoglund's only defeat was against Callum Smith (left) in September

Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund is in a "serious yet stable condition" after having surgery for a bleed on the brain, his promoters have said.

The 26-year-old is in a medically induced coma and Sauerland Promotion said: "The next three to four days are critical for his recovery."

Skoglund, who has won 26 of his 27 fights, was taken to hospital on Friday after feeling ill following a training session in his hometown of Nykoping.

His last fight was on 16 September.

That was a defeat by Britain's Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final in Liverpool, his only loss to date.

He was due to fight Rocky Fielding on the now postponed Tony Bellew-David Haye undercard.

"Doctors are pleased with the results and Erik remains in a serious yet stable condition," Sauerland said.

Fellow boxers pay tribute

Britain's WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves‏ on Twitter:"So sad and deeply concerning to hear the news Erik Skoglund has fallen ill and is in a medically induced coma. He is such a nice guy, thoughts are with his family and team."

Britain's super-middleweight Callum Smith on Twitter: "Thoughts and prayers are with Erik Skoglund and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli on Twitter‏:"Gutted to hear the news regarding Erik Skoglund, hope he makes a full recovery. Don't think a lot of people realise the risk that fighters take when we step into that ring."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Boxing coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired