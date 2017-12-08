BBC Sport - Michael Conlan predicts win 'inside four rounds' in his New York contest
Conlan predicts win 'inside four rounds'
- From the section Boxing
Michael Conlan says he will become first man to stop Argentina's Luis Fernando Molina in Saturday night's contest in New York.
The Belfast man is boxing on the support bill of Saturday's WBO super-featherweight title bout between Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko and Cuban star Guillermo Rigondeaux at Madison Square Garden.
Unbeaten Conlan will be fighting his fifth professional contest.
