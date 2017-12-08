Anthony Joshua asks whether Joseph Parker is trying to 'demonise' him

Media playback is not supported on this device Parker trying to mislead the public's opinion about me - Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he has "no respect" for Joseph Parker's attempts to "demonise" his reputation in order to secure a heavyweight unification bout.

During a news conference last month, WBO world champion Parker offered money for footage of the Briton being knocked down during sparring.

Joshua said the 25-year-old was "trying to mislead the public's opinion".

"I think it's not nice, I don't really respect it and I have no time for it," said the IBF and WBA champion, 28.

"What's he trying? Be the big bully? Demonise everything I have done?"

Speaking to BBC Sport he added: "In Formula 1, golf, tennis, rugby, they are very classy people, respectable about their peers.

"Then you have people like Joseph Parker holding a press conference talking about everything he thinks I am."

'They will come to their senses'

Parker's news conference, which featured a video showcasing Joshua being knocked down as both a professional and amateur, was a response to what the New Zealander's team perceived to be a poor financial offer for a potential fight.

Promoter David Higgins said his fighter would not take anything less than a 35% split of revenue if the bout is to be made.

Should the fight happen, the winner could then face WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in a bout which could unify all four major titles in the heavyweight division.

Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA title in April, and followed that success with victory over Carlos Takam in October.

"This is the first time in my career where the talk has been about money," added Joshua. "That's what's holding it up.

"With Klitschko it wasn't about the money, it was about getting the fight together for the belts. With Parker it's a different story, and Wilder.

"No disrespect for them, they have their reasons, but I feel like the fans are not getting what they want.

"It would have been great to have it pencilled in now but it will happen in the future once they come to their senses.

"What they are offering is nothing, and what we are offering is 10 times better than what they can bring up themselves."