Michael Conlan: Belfast fighter scouting for the future on big New York bill

Michael Conlan has stopped all four of his professional opponents

Michael Conlan says he is scouting for the future as he prepares to fight on the support bill of Saturday's big contest between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux in New York.

Belfast man Conlan, 26, is fighting Argentinian Luis Fernando Molina as he aims for his fifth professional win.

"I think both Rigo and Lomachenko are unbelievable fighters," said Conlan.

"But one day soon I expect to be fighting one of them so I wouldn't feel star stuck about being on the bill."

Cuba's WBO super-bantamweight champion Rigondeaux, 37, is jumping up two weight divisions to challenge Ukraine's WBO super-featherweight kingpin Lomachenko.

Conlan has admitted that he has been taking everything in this week as he has been at close quarters with the two champions.

"I consider this an opportunity to see where I'm at and where they're at and I'll take it from there," added the Northern Irishman.

"I'm just watching and learning because I know they're ahead of me.

"But I know it's not going to be too long before I get to that stage."

The Madison Square Garden bill will see Conlan returning to the iconic New York venue where he clinched his first professional win last March.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist has won his opening four pro contests by knockout but opponent Molina, 29, has not been stopped in his 11 career bouts.

Molina, who will be fighting outside Argentina for the first time, has lost three of his fights but comes into the contest after winning his last two contests.